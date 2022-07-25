CryptoZoon Market Cap Achieves $579,437.39 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $579,437.39 and approximately $392,434.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,842,924 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

