CryptoZoon Market Cap Achieves $579,437.39 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $579,437.39 and approximately $392,434.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,842,924 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
