CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.24. 42,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

