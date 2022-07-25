CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

