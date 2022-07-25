CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

