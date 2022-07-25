Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 8.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 78,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 193,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.04% and a negative net margin of 1,115.53%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

