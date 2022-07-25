Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 8.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 78,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 193,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.04% and a negative net margin of 1,115.53%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.