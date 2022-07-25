D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,729. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

