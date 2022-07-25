D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 126.0% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 61,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

