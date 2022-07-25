D. Scott Neal Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

