Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DTRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.38) to €35.00 ($35.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($50.51) to €53.00 ($53.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $12.93 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

