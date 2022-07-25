David Kidd Buys 5,000 Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFDGet Rating) insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($45,786.01).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 761.95 ($9.11) on Monday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 657 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 717.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 782.79. The firm has a market cap of £717.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

