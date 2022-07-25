David Kidd Buys 5,000 Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($45,786.01).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 761.95 ($9.11) on Monday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 657 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 717.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 782.79. The firm has a market cap of £717.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

