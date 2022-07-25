Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.0239 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
