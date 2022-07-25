Delphy Price Down 8% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Delphy has a total market cap of $313,488.08 and approximately $21,434.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,978.51 or 0.99994146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.