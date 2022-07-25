Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $50.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.9% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 49,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.