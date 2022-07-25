Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $189,616.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 469,737,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,438,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. "

