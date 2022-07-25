Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $43.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,028,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after buying an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after buying an additional 980,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

