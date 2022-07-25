DEXTools (DEXT) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $113,701.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,284,550 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

