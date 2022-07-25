DIGG Price Reaches $12,355.13 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $35,536.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12,355.13 or 0.58527038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 71.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

