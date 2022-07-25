Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $124,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.44. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,578. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

