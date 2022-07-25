Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.43. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.