Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) vs. Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Financial Survey

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Fathom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fathom and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Fathom currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 193.65%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

This table compares Fathom and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -4.07% -22.96% -16.34% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fathom and Douglas Elliman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $330.23 million 0.33 -$12.49 million ($1.00) -6.30 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.33 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Fathom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

