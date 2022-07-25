Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $110,521.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,265.17 or 0.99978609 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006649 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Dragonchain
DRGN is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.