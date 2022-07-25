Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes comprises 18.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.22% of Dream Finders Homes worth $51,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFH opened at $13.32 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

