DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.39

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 340 ($4.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 378 ($4.55) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

