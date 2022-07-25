Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $105.57. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,350. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

