Dundee Securities Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$8.75

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Dundee Securities from C$10.50 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.86.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

