e-Gulden Price Tops $0.0546 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $937,793.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00253549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,363 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.