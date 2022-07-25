e-Gulden Price Tops $0.0546 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $937,793.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023925 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00253549 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,363 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
