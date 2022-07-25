Eden Trading Down 0.7% This Week (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $530,661.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

