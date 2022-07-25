Efinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.
About Efinity
Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin.
Efinity Coin Trading
