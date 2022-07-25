Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $12,845.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00257443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,726,803 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

