Electrum Dark One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 76.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $830.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004263 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00085748 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.