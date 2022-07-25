Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.