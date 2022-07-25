Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $328.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

