Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.50 by Barclays

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($17.68) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.29% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($15.66) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($19.80) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.17) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($19.70) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Engie stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €11.42 ($11.53). The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.26. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($15.31).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

