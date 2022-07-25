Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,021,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $93.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

