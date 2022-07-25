Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,505,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $3,030,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

