Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,027,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $362.62 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

