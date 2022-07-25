Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 127,231 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,808,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $300.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

