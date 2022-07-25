Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 371,549 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $393,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,050,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,145,000 after acquiring an additional 333,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,128,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,762,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

MRK traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.31. 64,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $228.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

