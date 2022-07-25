Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,271 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $661,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $238.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

