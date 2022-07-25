Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,419,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $766,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

