Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Envista by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Envista Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.