Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Equal (EQL) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Equal has a total market cap of $322,928.79 and $4,618.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 170.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,031.01 or 0.99927305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

