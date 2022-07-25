Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of EFX traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.16. 754,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,797. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

