Ergo Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00009267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $65.30 million and $980,955.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.51 or 0.06998145 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023109 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00257273 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00113781 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00663234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00571509 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005801 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
