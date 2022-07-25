Ergo Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00009267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $65.30 million and $980,955.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.51 or 0.06998145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00257273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00113781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00663234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00571509 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005801 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

