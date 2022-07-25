ETF Store Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

