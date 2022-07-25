Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.07 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.29 or 0.99987496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.