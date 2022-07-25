Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $577,600.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

