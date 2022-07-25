Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,245. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.