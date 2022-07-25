EUNO Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,129.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00235287 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,603,341,446 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.