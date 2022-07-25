Everest Hits One Day Volume of $29,198.00 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $29,198.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

Buying and Selling Everest

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

